MANILA, Philippines – PBA star CJ Perez had to call off one of the keenly awaited events of his life due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The First Mythical Team member announced that he and his fiancé Sienna Catacutan will be moving their wedding to a later date.

"Damn coronavirus! In light of the recent situation, we would like to let our friends and family know that we are postponing our wedding," he posted on Instagram.

"Stay safe everyone."

Perez and Catacutan have been together for more than two years and they have a one-year-old daughter, Ciana Tanisha.

The postponement did not prevent Perez from showing support to his PBA family as he donated P25,000.

"First off, thank you to the PBA brotherhood for stepping up. To all game day employees, we're all in this together. This is bigger than basketball," he said.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso was the first to start the initiative of raising money for game-day employees and pledged to donate P100,000.

Others have followed suit with Cariaso revealing there are now over 30 pledges and donations from players and coaches for the cause. – Rappler.com