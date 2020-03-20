MANILA, Philippines – PBA stars showed their solidarity with Filipinos by giving their own rendition of the song Heal the World.

Inspired by actress Gal Gadot, who sang Imagine with other Hollywood stars such as Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, and Mark Ruffalo, LA Tenorio and the players serenaded fans with the Michael Jackson hit.

Tenorio started the song followed by Paul Lee, Marc Pingris, Scottie Thompson, Jimmy Alapag, Gabe Norwood, Jayson Castro, and Japeth Aguilar.

Mark Caguioa, Jayjay Helterbrand, James Yap Beau Belga, and Kiefer Ravena also took part in the initiative before reigning six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo wrapped up the song.

"We did this collaboration wishing to give all of you hope and happiness because we know how tired you all are," Tenorio said in Filipino.

"I know that what we're going through is hard when it feels like the world is on a standstill. Keep holding on. This will all pass."

Players have been on home quarantine since the PBA suspended its season indefinitely to avoid the spread of the virus in games.

But they still managed to help amid the crisis, with players and coaches working hand in hand to raise money for game-day employees.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso pledged P100,000 for game day staff and said other coaches, players, and friends followed suit. (READ: CJ Perez lends hand to PBA staff after postponing wedding)

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena and his family distributed packed meals at several military checkpoints in Cainta, Rizal as a display of their appreciation for the frontliners who help combat the virus. – Rappler.com