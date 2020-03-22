MANILA, Philippines – Another PBA MVP award for Arwind Santos? Why not.

Santos bared he does not discount the possibility of winning the highest individual honor as the MVP plum suddenly became up for grabs following the absence of San Miguel teammate June Mar Fajardo.

The outspoken forward captured the coveted award in 2013 before Fajardo strung up 6 straight MVP wins – a run that is expected to stretch for years to come if not for his potential season-ending shin injury.

"[L]ike my family told me, 'Why don't you target it? Maybe there's a chance.' Like they said, I was the last player to win MVP before June Mar so I should try it," Santos said in a mix of Filipino and English.

"At least, I'm being motivated and it becomes positive for me."

Although already one of the oldest players in the league at 38, Santos displayed he still has plenty of gas left in the tank as he showed the way in their season-opening 94-78 victory over Magnolia.

Santos churned out 18 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists – a performance reminiscent of his old MVP form.

"I can take it as challenge so I can push myself," Santos said of winning his second MVP award.

"Even if I don't get it, at least I'll be able to contribute to the team so it becomes positive," he added.

Their campaign, though, was abruptly halted as the PBA suspended its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the hiatus might last for at least two months, depending on how the coronavirus situation turns out in the future.

But as soon as the season resumes, Santos said San Miguel will be eyeing a top two finish, which merits a twice-to-beat bonus in the playoffs.

"We know that we may fall short in the end so while we're still fresh, we need to win consecutive," he said. – Rappler.com