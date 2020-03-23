MANILA, Philippines – The PBA ordered teams to extend the break from all activities amid the "enhanced community quarantine" in Luzon.

The league initially barred teams from practicing for two weeks until March 27, but decided to maintain the status until further notice.

"We ask your full cooperation and compliance and encourage everyone to stay fit and healthy in the confines and safety of their homes," the PBA said in a memorandum sent to teams on Monday, March 23.

It has been nearly two weeks since the PBA suspended the season indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial previously said he expects the hiatus to last for at least two months. – Rappler.com