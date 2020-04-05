MANILA, Philippines – PBA players from San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, and Magnolia hailed the people who are leading the battle against the coronavirus crisis as the new heroes of the country.

In 3 separate videos, PBA stars such as June Mar Fajardo, LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Paul Lee, and Marc Pingris expressed their gratitude to health care workers and other frontliners.

"To all our frontliners, we thank you for your sacrifice. You are all the true Most Valuable Players for us Filipinos," reigning six-time PBA MVP Fajardo said in Filipino. "We always pray for your safety."

Doctors, nurses, and other health care workers put their lives on the line to cure people who tested positive for coronavirus while also tending to patients who are suffering from other diseases and ailments.

Some have died and the number of cases of Filipino health care workers who contracted the virus has also ben rising.

PBA players said they appreciate the frontliners' contributions.

"We all know that you're all exhausted and you all miss your families. We are extremely grateful," Pingris said. "Even though we know how dangerous your jobs are, your heart goes to helping people."

San Miguel Corporation has helped the frontliners' cause as the food giant vowed to buy P500 million worth of personal protective equipment for health care workers.

It also used its Ginebra San Miguel facility to produce 70% alcohol, which has faced shortage since the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon took effect.

"Rest assured that all of us from Barangay Ginebra will continue helping so that we can help reducing your worries every day," Tenorio said.

– Rappler.com