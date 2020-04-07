MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has decided to shorten its 45th season after President Rodrigo Duterte extended Luzon's "enhanced community quarantine" on Tuesday, April 7.

In an online meeting called by PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, the PBA board agreed on shortening the current season to two conferences or even just one.

"The leaning of the board right now is two conferences. But if the current situation extends, we might have just one conference," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"Apart from it, the board is also concerned with the welfare of the fans, the employees and the players."

In the same meeting, the board also agreed to donate to the COVID-19 frontliners.

"The board has decided to donate P1 million worth of PPEs. I was tasked to be the point man. I will find PPE manufacturers and we will donate these to those who need them," said Marcial.

The 2020 Philippine Cup was supposed to start last March 8 and officially kick off Season 45 after initial delays due to the country's hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

However, the league decided to put games on hold, including the PBA D-League, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It has not resumed activities since then.

Aside from the planned PPE donations, multiple PBA players and coaches have also led initiatives to help those in need during the pandemic.

Among these personalities are Alaska Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso and NLEX star Kiefer Ravena.

The PBA board will meet again on April 30, the day the "enhanced community quarantine" is set to end. – Rappler.com