MANILA, Philippines – The 45th season of the PBA may end with just one game played.

That is the possibility the PBA faces as its season remains suspended indefinitely due to the extension of the enhanced community quarantine and expected effect of the coronavirus crisis in upcoming months.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, he and the board of governors are "preparing for the worst."

"If mass gatherings are allowed by May, we could probably resume the season by July," Marcial told Rappler in Filipino. "But those chances are slim."

"In case mass gatherings are still prohibited by September, we will probably cancel the season altogether," he added.

"We will cancel because there is not enough time to stage one conference."

Should the PBA cancel, Marcial said the season next year will be its 46th since the 45th season already opened in March, with San Miguel beating Magnolia in the lone game of the Philippine Cup.

The elimination round of the Philippine Cup is supposed to end on May 16.

"It will be a big sacrifice. The PBA stands to lose a lot. But we cannot do anything about it. No one wanted this. We need to stay safe," Marcial said.

Marcial and the board of governors will meet at the end of the week. – Rappler.com