MANILA, Philippines – Ginebra playmaker LA Tenorio knows a thing or two about the triangle offense – it’s challenging, but it can deliver championships.

From his stint with Alaska to his current team Ginebra, the veteran guard has been running the triangle system with coach Tim Cone, and it gave him most of the titles in his trophy case.

Tenorio said understanding the complex offense style of Cone is not an easy feat.

“The triangle offense is really hard to learn,” Tenorio said in a recent episode of NBA Philippines’ Republika Huddle.

“In my 6 years and a half with Alaska, I learned the whole triangle system after two and a half years. There’s a basic triangle, everyone can follow the basic one, but what I’m talking about is deep into the triangle.”

The 35-year-old guard also said the triangle offense is not a one-man system.

“It’s not about you getting the triangle, it’s about the team getting the system. If one player messed up, the triangle will be a square or circle already,” Tenorio jokingly said.

The Batangueño floor general said Cone, a 22-time PBA champion, used to talk with Tex Winter, the architect of the triangle offense who also influenced multi-titled NBA coach Phil Jackson to use the system.

“(Cone’s) mentor was Tex Winter when he was in Alaska, direct email and everything,” Tenorio said.

“Everything like the term of triangle options, pretty much the same with the Bulls and the Lakers before. We didn’t watch videos of Alaska, we watched the Chicago Bulls and Lakers videos of the triangle. After that, by watching the videos almost everyday, that’s where we learned deep into the triangle.”

Aside from the system, Tenorio, along with show host Nikko Ramos and guests Kiefer Ravena and Jimmy Alapag, talk about former Bulls standout Dennis Rodman’s style and fashion in the second episode of Republika Huddle, a show that discusses and recaps the latest episode of the documentary series The Last Dance.

In the premier episode, Ramos was joined by Doug Kramer and JC Intal, while Jugs Jugueta, Yael and Karylle Yuzon jumped in the latest episode where they share how it’s like to be a Chicago Bulls fan in the ‘90s.

The Republika Huddle streams every Tuesday at 8 pm in NBA Philippines’ Facebook page until May 19. – Rappler.com