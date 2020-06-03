MANILA, Philippines – Columbian Dyip no more?

The PBA approved the transfer of the Dyip franchise from Columbian Autocar Corporation to its sister company Terra Firma Realty Development Corporation on Wednesday, June 3.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the development following his meeting with the board of governors at their office in Libis.

Should Columbian adopt the Terra Firma label, it would be the sixth time the franchise will change its name since joining the PBA in 2014 as an expansion team.

The franchise started as Kia Sorento before it switched to Kia Carnival, Mahindra Enforcer, Mahindra Floodbuster, Kia Picanto, and Columbian Dyip.

After failing to reach the playoffs in all 3 conferences last season, the Dyip were expected to climb up the ranks following the addition of first overall pick Roosevelt Adams from the latest PBA draft.

The current season, though, has been suspended even before the Dyip took the court. – Rappler.com