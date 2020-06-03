MANILA, Philippines – The PBA took its first step toward a possible season resumption by drafting protocols the league will implement if players will be allowed by the government to return to training.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said they will submit a letter requesting for a practice restart to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) on Thursday, June 4.

Under the guidelines the PBA created, training will be limited to just 6 people per batch: 4 players, 1 trainer, and 1 safety officer.

There will be no scrimmages or games, and unlike before, players will not be permitted to take showers in their team facilities to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Marcial said the league will follow hospital-standard disinfection that include temperature screening and sanitizing foot mats.

Also, players will be tested for coronavirus thrice a month.

"We're more positive compared to the last few months," Marcial said in Filipino when asked what league officials feel. "We're already seeing light."

Earlier, the San Miguel Corporation conducted coronavirus tests on all of its PBA players from Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia, and San Miguel as the company reopened its facilities nationwide.

All players tested negative. – Rappler.com