MANILA, Philippines – Completing a series of psychological tests seems to be the only hurdle Calvin Abueva needs to overcome to return to the PBA.

Abueva, who has been suspended by the league for more than a year, bared he had already undergone two drug tests and he just needs to finish the 4 remaining sessions of his 6 psychological tests.

The PBA chose not to disclose what it demands from Abueva, so the enigmatic forward decided to clear the air following several speculations. (READ: Suspended for a year, Abueva still needs to meet PBA demands)

"Rumors have been spreading on social media that I still have to take a drug test. Actually, I've already been drug tested," Abueva said in Filipino in the Go For Gold Interactive show on Facebook.

"I'm giving my best to return to the league."

Abueva said the sessions, which usually lasts for 6 to 7 hours, has helped him contemplate on his basketball career and personal life.

"I know what I went through ever since I was a child. I had a dysfunctional family, I had a dysfunctional life. My life only got better because I was given the opportunity to play," the Phoenix star said.

"I'm in the PBA and I'm able to play internationally. Those are the best parts of my life. I need to bring that back."

His comeback bid, however, has been delayed as his sessions stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But if the PBA finally lifts his suspension, Abueva vowed to always have his emotions in check and to keep a cool head.

"I have to think twice or thrice before I do anything. I need to think first if what I'm doing is right or wrong because I'll be dealing with the consequences," he said.

"You're not going to be rich if you're a troublemaker. For me, I want to win more championships and earn more bonuses so I can improve my life."

Abueva added he has to take care of his family, which was also affected financially by his suspension.

"I'm already 32 years old. I still don't have a house unlike other players. I don't have savings. I have only 6 to 7 years in the PBA. I hope I can grab that opportunity and save money for my family," he said.

Together with his wife, Abueva currently manages their own restaurant, Dampa Ni The Beast. – Rappler.com