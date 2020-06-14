MANILA, Philippines – Expect Calvin Abueva to steer clear of his on-court shenanigans once the PBA lifts his indefinite suspension.

But that does not mean "The Beast" will tone down the traits he was known and became famous for: fierce and passionate.

Abueva even vowed to double his fire and energy as he seeks to complete his return bid by finishing the remaining sessions of his psychological tests – the last requirement of the PBA for his comeback.

"My expectation is that I can come back and I can prove myself that I'm not like who I was before but better," Abueva said in Filipino in the 2OT podcast.

"I need to think twice first before I do anything."

Abueva accomplished the first two demands of the PBA: to issue a public apology and to undergo a drug test.

The Phoenix star already completed 2 of his 6 psychological tests before the coronavirus pandemic brought sports to a standstill, further delaying his PBA return to more than a year.

In order to support his family while away from the PBA, Abueva – who has 5 children –manages his own restaurant, Dampa Ni The Beast, with his wife and even delivers orders to customers himself.

"I'm giving my 100% for people to see that Calvin Abueva does not quit because of just one problem," he said.

Abueva said he appreciates the fans who have been calling for the PBA to allow him to play in the league again.

"It feels different when you return and the fans are there for you and they're excited," Abueva said. "I'm 100% giving my best for my family." – Rappler.com