MANILA, Philippines – Expect PBA players to be back on the court if the league gets the green light to return to practice, and eventually, restart the season.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said players agreed to practice and play after meeting them on Tuesday, June 23, to discuss the protocols the league will implement in its first step for a season resumption.

Recently, the league sought approval from the national coronavirus Inter-Agency Task Force for the players to be allowed to train again.

"They told me they are unanimous in their willingness to play and practice," Marcial said in Filipino through a phone call.

Marcial said all of the 12 PBA teams were represented but did not disclose who attended the forum held at the PBA office in Libis, Quezon City.

In a report by Spin.ph, among the players invited were San Miguel's Chris Ross, Magnolia's Marc Pingris, and NLEX's Kiefer Ravena.

Ross previously questioned the idea of returning to practice, citing personal and family safety and the absence of vaccine for the coronavirus.

"I want to play ball and get back to work as bad as anyone out there but at what risk?" Ross tweeted in early June.

But Marcial said the players came to an agreement.

"Whenever the PBA and the task force approve the return, the players are ready," Marcial said. "They will all practice and play when they are called."

After successfully opening its 45th season in March, the PBA was forced to shut down its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PBA set August as deadline to decide whether it could still stage one conference to salvage the season. – Rappler.com