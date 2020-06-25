MANILA, Philippines – Tab Baldwin has been relieved of his role as assistant coach of TNT KaTropa after making comments against the PBA and its coaches in a video podcast.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the development on Thursday, June 25, but noted that the firing has been decided “way before the lockdown.”

Baldwin, though, will remain as head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, according to Ateneo's University Athletics Office director Emmanuel Fernandez.

“We decided on this transition way before the lockdown,” Cui said in a statement. “The team is adapting well to the system of coach Bong Ravena and team consultant Marck Dickel.”

Baldwin was handed a P75,000 fine along with a three-game suspension even after he apologized for his critical comments on Philippine basketball.

His opinion drew flak from local coaches as they centered around the league’s import system and the local coaches’ approach to the game.

Aside from mentoring the Blue Eagles, Baldwin will continue to serve as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' (SPB) Gilas Pilipinas program director.

“Coach Tab will be focusing on his coaching chores in Ateneo and his role in SBP,” said Cui, who also serves as Gilas manager.

In 2015, Baldwin was hired as the Gilas head coach and led the national team in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games, 2015 William Jones Cup, 2015 FIBA Asia Championship and the 2016 Olympic qualifiers.

He was then hired as a consultant for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in 2016 and steered the blue and white to a three-peat and a historic 16-0 sweep in UAAP Season 82.

"He remains the head coach of the Blue Eagles," Fernandez confirmed to Rappler. – Rappler.com