MANILA, Philippines – Ranidel de Ocampo may have drawn the curtain on his storied PBA career, but the experiences he gained from 16 years as a player will still come in handy as he shifts to coaching.

Barely 3 months since his PBA retirement, De Ocampo found himself back in the sport that saw him become one of the best forwards the country has produced as he joins the TNT KaTropa as an assistant coach.

"I'm happy because I'm still in the basketball scene," De Ocampo told Rappler in Filipino. "I want to share my experiences."

"It would be a waste if I would not be able to impart my knowledge. I can share my techniques in the game – how to be tough and physical."

De Ocampo enjoyed his best years in the PBA with TNT as he helped the franchise win 6 championships.

In 9 seasons with the KaTropa, the Cavite native also snagged 2 Finals MVP plums and earned 3 First Mythical Team and 9 All-Star selections.

Although he was not able to end his career with TNT – retiring as a member of the Meralco Bolts – De Ocampo is glad to be back with his former team.

"I'm grateful because I'm with TNT. It is my first time being a part of a coaching staff and it is with TNT. I'm excited to learn from the players and the coaches."

De Ocampo sees an easy transition as he reunites with longtime teammates Jayson Castro, Harvey Carey, Kelly Williams, and Ryan Reyes.

The 38-year-old also played with KaTropa stars Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy during their early years in the league.

"Communication will be a little bit easy," De Ocampo said. "Whatever the coaches and the management need me to do, I will start with that."

Still a player for TNT since the team last won a PBA title, De Ocampo looks to help the franchise regain its glory days.

"It has been a long time. I hope we can follow that championship with another one," he said. – Rappler.com