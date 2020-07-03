MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is on the "right track" toward a potential season restart after getting the green light for its teams to resume training.

A month since it submitted its return-to-play guidelines to the Inter-Agency Task Force, the PBA finally received approval for its players to practice again even as Metro Manila remains under community quarantine. (READ: Basketball, football get green light for training resumption)

"We are happy that the task force and the government allowed us to practice. This is a big thing for us," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told Rappler in Filipino through a phone call.

Marcial said he will meet with coaches and managers on July 10 and the board of governors a few days after that.

A week after discussing with the board of governors, teams will start to practice.

"We are on the right track. I hope by September or October, we can play basketball again and stage a conference," Marcial said.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the PBA will adopt a "bubble" system that discourages players from going elsewhere aside from their houses, their cars, and their training facilities.

"If someone visits you at home or if you buy something from the supermarket or the pharmacy, you need to report it," Marcial said.

"When you burst the bubble, you have to tell your team manager and the league because there are protocols for that."

Training sessions under the PBA guidelines will be limited to just 6 persons per batch: 4 players, 1 trainer, and 1 safety officer.

Players will be tested for the virus thrice a month. – Rappler.com