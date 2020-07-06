MANILA, Philippines – The PBA cracked the whip on Japeth Aguilar and Adrian Wong after they were caught on video playing in a pickup game, which violated league and government rules.

Barangay Ginebra star Aguilar and Rain or Shine rookie Wong will each pay a P20,000 fine and undergo 30 hours of community service after meeting with commissioner Willie Marcial on Monday, July 6, to air their side.

"They were apologetic," Marcial said in Filipino.

Basketball scrimmages were prohibited by the government when Aguilar and Wong participated in the game.

Also, the PBA ordered its teams and players to stop practicing since the league shut down its operations in March.

Marcial said a graver punishment awaits the two players if they repeat their actions.

"I told them that when it happens again, I will suspend them and I will increase their fines," Marcial said.

Aguilar and Wong have been told to take swab tests before and after undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Other high-profile players who also saw action in the game were Gilas Pilipinas pool players Isaac Go and Thirdy Ravena.

Marcial said he had already talked to Go, who was drafted by Columbian but was loaned to the national team, even before meeting with Aguilar and Wong. – Rappler.com