MANILA, Philippines – The PBA received positive response from coaches about its return-to-training plans.

Head coaches from all 12 teams met with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Friday, July 10, at the league office in Libis to discuss protocols the league will implement when teams resume training.

"All we have to do is follow it," Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said in a report on the PBA website regarding league guidelines developed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The PBA will adopt a closed circuit bubble system, which will limit players' travel to just their houses and training facilities

Also, players will be tested thrice a month – once every 10 days.

Despite giving his thumbs up on the protocols, NLEX coach Yeng Guiao questioned the coronavirus threshold that will define cluster cases from an outbreak.

Marcial said he will raise the concern to the board of governors in their meeting on Saturday, July 11.

The PBA targets July 22 as the resumption date for practices once it receives a formal letter of approval either from the Inter-Agency Task Force, Department of Health, or the Games and Amusement Board.

"They said our protocols are okay. We are just waiting for their formal approval," Marcial said in Filipino. – Rappler.com