Published 7:35 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Edward Heno, who had previously been stripped of the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) junior flyweight title, was reinstated as champion on Thursday, October 26, after the two fighters slated to fight for the vacant title withdrew their bids.

OPBF secretary general Ramon Guanzon told Rappler that Ivan Soriano and Rey Loreto would no longer be fighting on the OPBF Convention show slated for November 10 in Palawan, "therefore we decided that it is only fair that the champion be reinstated."

The undefeated Heno (11-0-5, 5 knockouts), a San Pedro, Laguna native who trains out of Baguio City, was ecstatic with the news.

"I'm very happy to be champion again," said Heno, 25.

Heno was removed as champion after declining to fight on the OPBF Convention show slated for November 10, just two months after knocking out Seita Ogido on September 10 in Japan to win the vacant title. Guanzon had previously told Rappler that the vacant title fight was sanctioned under the agreement that the winner would defend the title on the OPBF Convention, while OPBF rules only dictate that the winner of a vacant title fight defend the belt within 90 days of first obtaining it.

Guanzon claimed that both parties had agreed to that stipulation, but Heno's manager Anson Tiu Co said he had not been informed of that obligation, and had brokered the deal through an intermediary. Tiu Co told Rappler that Heno had no objection to fighting a mandatory challenger, but was unable to train immediately due to his son's hospitalization.

The stripping of Heno prompted an "emergency meeting" by the Philippine Promoters and Managers Association last Saturday, October 21, to discuss the matter.

"Everybody woke up on the right side of the bed, I guess," said Tiu Co of the development.

Guanzon said Tiu Co has been "verbally informed" that Heno must make a mandatory defense against the number one contender within a 3-month period.

"We'll see who comes up in the next ratings and plan from there," said Tiu Co. – Rappler.com