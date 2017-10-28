Gretchen Abaniel falls short of bringing the IBF strawweight title back from Macau

Published 3:22 AM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Gretchen Abaniel won’t be leaving Macau with the IBF strawweight title after losing a 10-round decision to Zong Ju Cai on Saturday, October 28 at the Macau East Asian Games Dome in Macau.

Scores were not immediately known, and the result has not been published on Boxrec as of this story’s publication, but the Palawan, Philippines native Abaniel (18-9, 6 knockouts) says that just the decision was announced in the ring, and she feels the verdict should have gone her way.

“I won 7 rounds, even my opponent told me after the fight I’m very good,” Abaniel tells Rappler. “She got hurt by my right hand but it is what it is. I did my best and I’m happy with my performance tonight.”

Abaniel did not have trainer Tony Del Vecchio in her corner as he had to attend a nephew’s wedding. Still she believes she did much better than she had against Zong (10-1, 1 KO) in their first fight in 2015, which the Chinese fighter also won by decision. Abaniel says she isn’t sure what she’ll do next, other than rest.

“I’ll rest first. I don’t yet have a plan after this because I’m still sad,” says the Sydney, Australia-based Abaniel in Filipino.

Abaniel, 31, had entered the ring on a 3-fight winning streak and has now fallen short in 6 attempts to win one of the “big 4” world titles. – Rappler.com