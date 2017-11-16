Reymart Gaballo shakes off some rust before scoring two knockdowns in Hawaii

Published 2:30 AM, November 17, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, USA - There was some rust to shake off for Reymart Gaballo after 11 months out of the ring. But after a few moments of adjustment, the hard-hitting puncher from General Santos City connected with a right hand which began the ending for Ernesto Guerrero, putting him down for a count before a left hook to the body left him breathless.

Referee Bruce McTavish reached the count of 10 with Guerrero still on all fours on Wednesday, November 15, moving Gaballo’s record to 17-0 with 15 knockouts.

“I am very happy to win in my USA debut. I will continue to work hard to reach my dream as a world champion,” Gaballo, a raw but promising bantamweight prospect, said in a statement.

The fight headlined a show promoted by Gabriel “Bebot” Elorde Jr, and Gaballo’s promoter Jim Claude Manangquil expects Gaballo to be back in the ring by February or March.

Reymart Gaballo (17-0, 15KOs) knocked out Ernesto Guerrero in two rounds last night in his US debut in Honolulu. First KD was on a right hand, then body shot finished it #boxing pic.twitter.com/kj7JLd5ek5 — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) November 16, 2017

It was an incremental step-up in class for Gaballo, as Guerrero (27-22, 19 KOs) was probably more of a junior bantamweight than 118-pounder, but had gone the 6-round distance with unbeaten Ruben Villa in California this past September in a featherweight fight. Gaballo appeared stiff at times, taking counter right hands when he jumped in with his guard low before finding the timing on his right hand.

“First fight abroad [in the USA], one year no fight with little experience…but I’m confident he will be more relaxed next time,” said Manangquil, whose brother John Ray Manangquil manages Gaballo.

Gaballo had been training in Miami with Osmiri “Moro” Fernandez since July as they work on rounding out his technique.

The Gaballo fight is just the first of a busy next few weeks for Manangquil’s Sanman Promotions as he heads next to Las Vegas for Harmonito Dela Torre (19-0, 12 KOs) vs 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar (8-0, 8 KOs) of Mongolia in a 10-round bout this Saturday at the Cosmopolitan, then off to Rhode Island for John Vincent Moralde (19-0, 10 KOs) vs Toka Kahn Clary (23-1, 16 KOs) in another 10-rounder in Providence. – Rappler.com