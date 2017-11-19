Zolani Tete knocks out Siboniso Gonya with the first punch of the fight to retain the WBO bantamweight title

Published 2:09 PM, November 19, 2017

NEW YORK, USA - Gone in 11 seconds.

Zolani Tete needed just one punch – his first punch of the fight – to put down Siboniso Gonya for good and retain his WBO bantamweight title Saturday, November 18 at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Tete (26-3, 21 knockouts) showed why top fighters aren't lining up to fight the South African as he stepped in with one right hook to the jaw, flattening his compatriot in record time, surpassing the 20-second mark set by Gerald McClellan over Jay Bell to retain the WBC middleweight title in 1993.

In case you were interested in how that looked, here it is:

The 5-foot-9 southpaw Tete won the title in April when he decisioned Filipino fighter Arthur Villanueva in what was an interim title fight, and within a day he was elevated to full champion when Marlon Tapales was stripped of the title for failing to make weight for his defense against Shohei Omori.

Tete is in a hot division with WBC champion Luis Nery and future Hall of Famer still being names in the division, but promoter Frank Warren is openly targeting a unification fight with WBA/IBF titleholder Ryan Burnett, a fight which would potentially bring together 3 of the 4 major titles. – Rappler.com