Harmonito Dela Torre loses an 8-round unanimous decision to 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar in Las Vegas

Published 3:58 PM, November 19, 2017

NEW YORK, USA – Harmonito Dela Torre scored a knockdown in the second round but it wasn't enough as he suffered his first defeat as a pro to Tugstsogt Nyambayar at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 18.

All 3 judges scored the 8-round fight in favor of the Mongolian Nyambayar, a 2012 Olympic silver medalist, with two judges scoring the bout 78-73 and the third having it 79-73.

It was the first fight in a year and a week for Dela Torre (19-1, 12 knockouts) of Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines, but he had been in training for several months under trainer Osmiri "Moro" Fernandez in Miami as fights fell through. Dela Torre had remained in camp even as his first child, Selena Christina Dela Torre, was born earlier in the week.

The fight was more competitive than it showed on the cards as Dela Torre (19-1, 12 knockouts) of Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines put Nyambayar down near the end of the second round with a right hand as Nyamabayar backed out of an exchange.

Dela Torre scores a knockdown in the final seconds of round 2 against Nyambayar! pic.twitter.com/Z2v9zjvbte — PBC (@premierboxing) November 19, 2017

Nayambayar (9-0, 8 KOs), despite being forced to go to the scorecards for the first time as a pro, looked impressive, returning to his counter-punching game plan and catching the lanky, awkward Dela Torre with right hands through his guard.

Dela Torre had another solid round in the fourth, landing a right and an uppercut in close, but Nyambayar knocked the mouthpiece out from Dela Torre's mouth in the seventh and had him stunned again early in the eighth.

Dela Torre also suffered a cut in the fifth round which required 6 stitches at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada later in the night. Despite the loss, Dela Torre's promoter Jim Claude Manangquil is hopeful that Dela Torre's gutsy performance gets him more opportunities.

"I felt we had the fight after [the knockdown]. Harmonito was looking for the knockout after that; that's why he was stiff. Harmonito was rusty but hats off to Nyambayar, he adjusted."

The fight was televised in the United States as part of a Premier Boxing Champions broadcast on Bounce TV. – Rappler.com