John Vincent Moralde suffers his first defeat as a professional as his corner keeps him on his stool after 7 rounds

Published 12:07 PM, December 02, 2017

NEW YORK CITY, USA – John Vincent Moralde's debut on American soil ended in disheartening fashion as he was outworked and stopped by Toka Kahn Clary Friday, December 1 (Saturday Manila time), in his biggest exposure to date.

Moralde, a previously unbeaten featherweight from Davao City, Philippines, was kept on his stool after the seventh of a 10-round scheduled fight in Providence, Rhode Island, after being battered around the ring for the previous 5 rounds by his Liberian-born opponent, who now lives and fights out of Rhode Island.

There were no knockdowns but the 25-year-old Moralde (19-1, 10 knockouts) had lost all snap on his punches following an aggressive first two rounds and was a sitting target for the body punches and straight lefts of Clary (24-1, 17 KOs), who has now won 5 straight following his only defeat, a first-round knockout to Filipino Jhon Gemino in September of 2016.

"He was doing good in the early rounds but he gassed out," said Moralde's promoter Jim Claude Manangquil, who says Moralde was weakened by dropping from 147 pounds to 125 pounds over 4 weeks to make weight for this fight.

"Time to move up in weight. He will go up to 130 or 135 in his next fight," Manangquil added.

Moralde had been training in Miami since July with Osmiri "Moro" Fernandez, a noted local trainer originally from Cuba, alongside other fighters under the Sanman Promotions banner, namely Harmonito dela Torre and Reymart Gaballo.

Gaballo recently won his American debut, stopping Ernesto Guerrero in two rounds on November 15, while Dela Torre suffered his first defeat on November 18, losing a decision to Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

The show was promoted by Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Promotions. – Rappler.com