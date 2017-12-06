DeGale takes on Truax at London's Copper Box Arena on Saturday, December 9, in his first fight on home soil for three years and the UK boxer's first bout since surgery on his right shoulder following his bruising draw against Badou Jack in January

Published 12:48 PM, December 06, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain's James DeGale says he is fighting fit ahead of the fourth defense of his IBF super-middleweight championship against American Caleb Truax in London.

DeGale takes on Truax at London's Copper Box Arena on Saturday, December 9, in his first fight on home soil for three years – the boxer's first bout since surgery on his right shoulder following his bruising draw against Badou Jack in January.

But the 31-year-old, who also had a bridge replaced after his two front teeth were knocked out by Jack, believes he is in as good a condition as when he beat Andre Dirrell to become world champion back in 2015.

"It has been a good couple of years since I have felt as healthy as this," DeGale said. "Probably since before the Dirrell fight when I won my world title.

"As soon as I had the operation on my shoulder in June I was straight back into the gym, doing my physio and building my strength up. I could run after a couple of months following the fight, so my fitness was there, but it was just about getting back, and starting to punch and spar.

"The road has been frustrating. I could not lift my arm and all I could do were slight movements and routines, so it was annoying. But I am in good shape.

"My shoulder has healed well. It is nice and strong and I can't wait to box again in London."





After defeating Dirrell in Boston, DeGale won on points against Lucian Bute in Quebec and Rogelio Medina in Washington before his controversial draw with Jack in Brooklyn.

DeGale's compatriot Anthony Joshua saw off Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley earlier this year before defending his title with a 10th-round stoppage against Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

But DeGale – Britain's first Olympic gold medallist to win a world title – says he is not a forgotten man despite his fights overseas and 11-month spell away from the spotlight.

"A lot of people have called for me to come back here and I don't think I was forgotten when I boxed away," he added. "If anything it made me more exclusive.

"It feels good to be back and I can't wait to box in front of my own people and fans who could not afford to watch me fight abroad." – Rappler.com