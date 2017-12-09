The 29-year-old Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) will defend his World Boxing Organization junior lightweight belt against the unbeaten Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) when they meet at Madison Square Garden Theater

Published 9:00 AM, December 09, 2017

NEW YORK, USA – Ukrainian champ Vasyl Lomachenko will need to demonstrate plenty of patience when he squares off against Cuban tactician Guillermo Rigondeaux in a world title showdown Saturday, December 9, between two multiple Olympic gold medal winners.

The 29-year-old Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight belt against the unbeaten Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) when they meet at Madison Square Garden Theater.

It is the first time two-time Olympic gold medal winners will fight each other.

"It's going to be a great fight and it's going to be a great historical fight that fans will forever look back on," Rigondeaux said.

Lomachenko will have the size advantage, as the counterpuncher Rigondeaux will be moving up two weight classes for the 12-round fight.

Here are pre-fight interviews of Lomachenko:

Last interview https://t.co/BPnJu8LEnL — Hi-Tech Lomachenko (@VasylLomachenko) December 8, 2017

Lomachenko could take that bulk and punching power to try to physically overwhelm the 37-year-old Rigondeaux, but their two styles should make for a technical fight rather than a slugfest.

"I don't think it's going to be the kind of fight everyone is waiting for," Lomachenko said. "You know his style."

"I need to chase him. I need to do this and not forget my defense because he will wait, wait, wait and wait."

It has been three years since anyone went the distance with Lomachenko, who won gold in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. He has rocketed to the top of his weight class since turning pro in 2013, winning eight world championship fights in his first 10 pro contests.

"It is a historical bout and most importantly it is an interesting bout for me," said Lomachenko. "A lot of time was spent to make this bout. For a while it was never happening and finally it happened.

"It is very, very interesting and all of the boxing fans wanted to see the bout and finally we can deliver it."

Lomachenko lost his second pro fight to veteran Orlando Salido but then won a world title in his next bout by beating Gary Russell. He became a two division champion by moving up in weight in just his seventh fight to beat Roman Martinez.

Have faith my friend. I am Guillermo Rigondeaux Ortiz born and raised in Santiago de Cuba.

Come Saturday night I won’t allow Lomachenko to play any games. This fight is for you all. Please be loud, be very loud. Let’s show the world the #Rigolution just begun. #LomaRigo — Guillermo Rigondeaux (@RigoElChacal305) December 5, 2017

A product of Cuba's storied amateur program, Rigondeaux won more than 450 amateur fights and like his opponent is a two-time Olympic gold medallist having won gold in 2000 and 2004.

He is a champion at 122 pounds, but will be moving up eight pounds to take on Lomachenko.

"I went up to 130 because it was the only way I could get this fight made," Rigondeaux said. "I would rather it have been at a lower weight, but I want to show the world that I can do it by moving up two weight classes."

Since turning pro in 2009 his biggest fight so far was a dismantling of Nonito Donaire in 2013.

His last fight, against Moises Flores, was ruled a no contest after he inadvertently landed a fight-ending punch after the bell. – Rappler.com