Mayweather and McGregor got a lot of buck for their bang

Published 11:21 AM, December 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Despite calls decrying the matchup as a mismatch, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor did some serious business in the pay-per-view department.

The fight which took place August 26 in Las Vegas sold 4.3 million PPVs, just short of the 4.6 million record set by Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao in 2015, Showtime, the premium cable network which broadcast the fight, announced. The amount was reached through a combination of "traditional television distribution and online portals," the release adds.

The event generated over $600 million in revenue was generated by the event, from pay-peri-view and ticket sales, sponsorship, international broadcast rights, amounting to a decent night of business for a fight pitting a boxing legend coming out of retirement against a mixed martial arts fighter making his debut as a pro boxer.

Mayweather ended a nearly two-year retirement to face McGregor, bringing his record to 50-0 (27 knockouts) with a punishing tenth-round technical knockout win in a fight more competitive early on than people thought it would be. The 40-year-old Mayweather later admitted that he "carried" McGregor to make it "look good for y'all" following protests from those in the sport saying it wasn't worth the $89.95 pay-per-view price tag.

Mayweather earned a guarantee of $1 million while McGregor's minimum was reported as $30 million, according to ESPN, which also reported that Mayweather's total was expected to surpass $200 million after receipts were tallied. McGregor was expected by the same report to earn $100 million. – Rappler.com