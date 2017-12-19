Jason Pagara weighs in two pounds over the 140-pound limit before getting stopped in 6 rounds by Hiroki Okada

Published 9:28 PM, December 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Jason Pagara suffered a one-two combination to his career on Tuesday night, December 19, missing weight by two and-a-half pounds before losing by sixth-round technical knockout to Hiroki Okada at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Pagara (40-3-1, 25 knockouts) was trailing 50-45 on all 3 cards when the fight was stopped 59 seconds into the sixth round, sending the 25-year-old boxer from the ALA Boxing stable to his first defeat in 6 years. It is a devastating setback for Pagara, who was pummeled in a split-decision draw against James Onyango 3 months ago after 10 months out of the ring.

Okada (17-0, 12 KOs) earned the vacant WBO Asia Pacific junior welterweight title with the victory.

Inactivity had cost Pagara his No. 1 ranking with the World Boxing Organization for their 140-pound title, and saw him slide to the 8th rank in November's rankings. Now with the loss he'll likely slide further out of contention.

"It's about discipline to get the weight," said Pagara's trainer Edito Villamor, who said Pagara knew of this fight right after the Onyango draw.

Pagara's promoter Michael Aldeguer told Rappler that Pagara was supposed to fight in July but the fight didn't go through because he wasn't in shape.

"If he’s going to be fighting the world top rated ones, it’s going to be a disaster for him," Aldeguer said in September.

Duno returns on Linares-Gesta card

Lightweight prospect Romero Duno will be in action on the undercard of WBA lightweight titleholder Jorge Linares' title defense against Mercito Gesta. Duno (15-1, 13 KOs) of Tagum, Davao del Norte has been fighting under Golden Boy since knocking out their prospect Christian "Chimpa" Gonzalez in March, and has won two straight since then.

He'll fight an opponent to be named in a 10-rounder on the January 27 card at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Servania returns with 37-second KO win

Genesis Servania fought for the first time since his competitive loss to WBO featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez, stopping a still unknown Thai on Sunday, December 17 at Sangyo Hall in Kanazawa, Japan.

Genesis Servania scored a 37-second knockout against an unknown Thai opponent in Japan on Sunday, his first fight since his title challenge of @OscarValdez56 #boxing pic.twitter.com/djtq2VERQY — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) December 18, 2017

The name of the Thai opponent has not been listed on Boxrec, though a live video of the fight on Facebook shows Servania (30-1, 13 KOs) dropping the hapless foe with one left hook to the body for the count. – Rappler.com