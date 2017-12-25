Jerwin Ancajas will fight the first bout of his deal with Top Rank on February 3 in Texas

MANILA, Philippines - Jerwin Ancajas was a busy champion in 2017, and the next two years figure to be more of the same after he signed a new promotional deal with Top Rank.

Ancajas inked a two-year deal for 6-fights with the Las Vegas-based company, as was first reported by ESPN, and will have his first fight with the company on February 3 when he faces Israel Gonzalez on an ESPN-televised card from the Bank of America Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. It’ll be Ancajas’ first fight in the United States, and his fourth defense of the IBF junior bantamweight title that he has defended in Macau, Australia and Northern Ireland - all by knockout.

Bob Arum got an up-close look at Ancajas in July when he knocked out mandatory challenger Teiru Kinoshita in July in the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn co-feature in Brisbane. Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, which guided Ancajas to the title in November of 2016, will “retain a small percentage of Ancajas’ promotional contract,” the ESPN report says.

"So it's a potential six-fight deal. His fights will either be co-features on our ESPN cards or on big pay-per-view cards as one of the televised fights," Arum is quote in the story.

Top Rank has promoted many of the sport’s great fighters since being founded in 1966, including Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire Jr.

The 25-year-old Ancajas (28-1-1, 19 knockouts) is one of 3 current world titleholders from the Philippines, alongside IBF junior flyweight champ Milan Melindo and IBF flyweight champ Donnie Nietes. He has been in training for the past two weeks at his “Survival Camp” in Magallanes, Cavite, training through the holiday season, Ancajas’ trainer/manager Joven Jimenez tells Rappler.

After Jimenez's promotion at Makati Cinema Square on December 16, Ancajas hosted a Christmas gift-giving event for the fighters and trainers at the show and in the area, giving away rice and canned goods purchased from his purse from his last fight, a technical knockout of Jamie Conlan, and the charity of other benefactors. – Rappler.com