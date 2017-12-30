Tapales will face a Thai opponent in Australia on March 17

Published 8:51 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - After being mostly inactive since becoming world champion, Marlon Tapales will kickstart his road back to title contention on March 17 in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia.

No opponent has been named for the 10-round junior featherweight bout at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre but co-manager Ryan James Salud, the son of boxing kingmaker Rex “Wakee” Salud, says he’ll be from Thailand.

“He will be going to Australia with our other boxer Neil John Tabanao,” said Salud, referencing the 14-4 (10 KOs) featherweight from Panabo City. The show will be promoted by the Vinton Street Gym.

The 25-year-old Tapales (30-2, 13 KOs) won the WBO bantamweight title with a thrilling comeback knockout of Phuengluang Sor Singyu in July of 2016 but lost the title after missing weight prior to his rematch in April of 2017 against Shohei Omori, whom Tapales stopped in 11.

Tapales fought just once in 2017, and turned down an offer to face Cesar Juarez for the interim WBO junior featherweight title, saying he wouldn’t be available in to fight as a replacement for the injured Jesse Magdaleno.

Tapales is now back in his province of Lanao del Norte and is expected to return to training at the Salud Gym in Cebu after the holidays. Should plans go accordingly, Salud says they are considering an offer from ALA Promotions, the Cebu-based promotion which organizes the Pinoy Pride series on ABS-CBN television.

“We got an offer from ALA Promotions to fight under them. Hopefully this move will help Marlon’s career. But we are putting it on hold [until] after the Australia event,” said Salud.

Michael Aldeguer, president of ALA Promotions, confirmed that he’s spoken with Wakee Salud about promoting Tapales.

“I’ve spoken to Wakee personally and we’d like to help out the career of Marlon now. Hopefully we’ll talk again in January and we’ll go from there. But definitely yes, we’re interested,” said Aldeguer. – Rappler.com