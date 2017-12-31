Milan Melindo loses his IBF title to WBA champion Ryoichi Taguchi in Japan

Published 10:42 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Both men were left bloodied and swollen but it was Japan's Ryoichi Taguchi who had his hand raised after 12 rounds, winning a unanimous decision over Milan Melindo to unify his WBA junior featherweight title with Melindo's IBF belt, while picking up the vacant Ring magazine lineal championship at 108 pounds.

There were numerous head clashes, opening cuts on both of Melindo's eyes as well as Taguchi's hairline, and what began as a tactical boxing match built to the crescendo of an epic brawl.

If you haven't seen it, a YouTube video of the fight in its entirety is posted above, and relive the action-packed fight in these photos by Toru Yamanaka/AFP.

– Rappler.com