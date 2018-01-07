Yardley Suarez is known for coming to fight, and not having the best chin

Published 5:41 PM, January 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Romero Duno stands a pretty high chance of an eye-catching victory in his next fight when he faces Yardley Suarez on January 27 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

That’s what Duno’s promoter Jim Claude Manangquil feels about the 8-round scheduled matchup set for the Jorge Linares-Mercito Gesta undercard. Suarez, 23, of Los Mochis, Mexico has a 22-9 (12 knockouts) record and has shown a willingness to engage with opponents, resulting in entertainment fights, and, on the downside, 6 losses by stoppage since turning pro in 2013.

The 22-year-old Duno (15-1, 13 KOs) last fought in September, when he won an 8-round decision over wily veteran Juan Pablo Sanchez, who used his experience to survive the Tagum City native’s offensive bursts.

"I think this is a perfect opponent for Duno," said Manangquil, who handles the boxer alongside his Sanman Promotions partner Dexter Tan, and with international co-promoter Golden Boy Promotions.

"Duno likes an opponent that fights. His last opponent was awkward and tough but we liked that ‘cause it gave experience that he needed."

Among Suarez’s defeats are a first round TKO loss to Mark Magsayo in 2015, and a fourth-round stoppage loss to Matt Remillard in his last fight in October.

Duno began his training at the Sanman Gym before moving over to the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles last December 27 to begin serious training with Rodel Mayol.

This will be the second straight fight that Duno will appear on the undercard of a WBA lightweight title defense by Linares, a 32-year-old with a 43-3 (27 KOs) record who himself once fought out of the Wild Card. Could a matchup between Duno and Linares be in the offing?

“Our ultimate goal is to fight for a world title. If Linares has a world title, why not?” said Manangquil. “Or whoever is champion at 135.”

Duno isn’t the only Sanman fighter with a bout scheduled. Harmonito dela Torre (19-1, 12 KOs) of Cagayan de Oro City will try to bounce back quickly from his first defeat at the hands of Tugstsogt Nyambayar in November, as he faces unbeaten prospect Devin Haney (18-0, 12 KOs) on February 2 at the WinnaVegas Casino & Resort in Sloan, Iowa. – Rappler.com