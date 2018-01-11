Jayson Mama will face Michael Camelion for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific youth flyweight title on January 21 at the Gaisano Mall Atrium in General Santos City

Published 7:22 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten prospect Jayson Mama will headline a pro boxing card in his hometown on January 21 when he faces Michael Camelion at Gaisano Mall Atrium in General Santos City, Philippines for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific youth flyweight title.

The 20-year-old Mama (8-0, 4 knockouts) won gold at the 2015 Palarong Pambansa in Tagum, Davao del Norte in the light flyweight division, and was named Best Boxer of the tournament. He later won another gold at the Philippine National Games' Mindanao qualifying leg that year and promptly turned pro under Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions.

Camelion (10-6-1, 8 KOs) of Malaybalay City is 3 years older and has a spottier record, but has fought very tough competition in the 4 years since turning pro, facing title challengers Melvin Jerusalem and Omari Kimweri, plus current IBF strawweight champion Hiroti Kyoguchi.

“I think it’s a decent test for Jayson on where he is right now as a pro,” said Manangquil, who will promote the event. “If he looks impressive then we will pursue a world title very soon.”

The event is free to the public and begins at 4 pm. The fights will be streamed on Sanman Live through their Facebook page.

Mama, whose twin brother Jerven is also an unbeaten prospect, first came to the Sanman Gym when he was 14. They had been working as cooks at a local barbecue but found their calling in life as boxers. On the weekends, Jayson is a student at Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges. Jerven (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Romulo Ramayan (7-13-3, 3 KOs) in an 8-round flyweight contest on the undercard.

“I chose boxing because Manny Pacquiao is my idol,” Jayson Mama told Rappler before the 2015 Palarong Pambansa.

“Boxing also helps me in my studies. My dream is to become a professional boxer, finish my studies, and help my family through my talent.”

(VLOG: Pacquiao inspires young boxers from GenSan)

The rest of the card will include a OPBF interim women’s bantamweight title fight between Japan’s Tomomi Takano (10-3, 7 KOs) and Joan Ambalong (6-7-1, 3 KOs), plus Dave Apolinario (4-0, 3 KOs) vs Frankie Batuon (2-5) in a 6-round junior flyweight fight.

Other fights scheduled are:

Ben Mananquil vs Alvin Bais, 8-round bantamweights

Jake Bornea Vs Jestoni Makiputin, 6-round bantamweights

Daniel Placeres vs Jp Macadumpis, 6-round junior lightweights

Joey Canoy vs Rodel Tejares, 8-round strawweights

Jhun Rick Carcedo vs Holly Quinones, 6-round junior lightweights

Judy Flores vs Ramil Antaran, 6-round junior bantamweights

– Rappler.com