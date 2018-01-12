The rematch of their contentious draw will happen on Cinco de Mayo, according to the Los Angeles Times

Published 9:09 AM, January 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA - Mexican fighter Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has agreed to a May 5 rematch against three-belt middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

The report said Golovkin's camp was expected to greenlight the bout in "the next few days", noting there was no rematch clause for a third fight in the agreement.

"It's going to be another great fight, so it'll likely be a natural to do another rematch, but it's not in the agreement," promoter Eric Gomez told the Los Angeles Times at a workout for welterweight title fighter Lucas Matthysse in Indio, California, east of Los Angeles.

"We want to concentrate on getting this (second Alvarez-Golovkin fight) done and then we can talk about a third fight later," added Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotiions.

Undefeated Golovkin, who was making his Las Vegas debut, and Alvarez fought to a draw in a September 16 thriller that lived up to its hype as a showdown between the top two middleweights in the world.

Kazakhstan's Golovkin, 35, came away from the bout with a record of 37-0-1 with 33 wins inside the distance and kept his World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts.

Both he and 27-year-old Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) said they wanted a rematch. – Rappler.com