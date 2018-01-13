Barriga vs Argumedo is being eyed for March in either China, Mexico, or the US

Published 7:14 PM, January 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Mark Anthony Barriga, the Philippines' 2012 Olympic representative, will take his first step towards a pro title in his next fight.

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered Barriga, ranked number 4, to meet the 7th-ranked Jose Argumedo to determine the mandatory challenger for IBF strawweight champ Hiroto Kyoguchi, according to a letter released by Barriga's matchmaker Sean Gibbons.

Gibbons says he's working on the fight to be held in March, with China, Mexico, and the United States named as potential sites.

Barriga, who made the second round of the London Games, has run up an 8-0 (1 knockout) record since turning pro in July of 2016, and last fought on December 16, 2017, with a unanimous decision over Glenne Calacar in Makati City, in a fight that was featured on Rappler. Barriga's best win to date was last September over Thailand's Wittawas Basapean, during which he showcased his stylish combination punching and defensive prowess.

"I've actually been waiting and preparing for this opportunity to come," said the 24-year-old Barriga of Panabo City, Davao del Norte, who trained through the holidays alongside IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

Argumedo (20-4-1, 12 KOs) of Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico had previously held the IBF 105-pound title, winning it in November of 2016 before losing it by decision in his second defense against Kyoguchi.

"He's a brawler however the punches he throws don't have any direction," said Barriga of Argumedo. "I feel like that will work to my advantage but still I wont get too complacent."

Other international fights

John Vincent Moralde (19-1, 10 knockouts) of Davao City will try to bounce back from his one-sided loss to Toka Khan Clary when he meets Ray Ximenez (16-1, 4 KOs) on February 9 at the Bomb Factory in Ximenez's hometown of Dallas.

OPBF junior bantamweight titleholder Rene Dacquel (20-6-1, 6 KOs) of Manabo, Abra, Philippines will travel to Australia to face undefeated prospect Andrew Moloney (15-0, 10 KOs) at Town Hall in St Kilda, Melbourne. – Rappler.com