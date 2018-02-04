Jerwin Ancajas does not let it go the distance to retain his IBF junior bantamweight world title

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas made the 4th successful defense of his IBF junior bantamweight world title with a 10th round technical knockout of Israel Gonzalez on Saturday, February 3 (Sunday, February 4 in Manila) at the Bank of America Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ancajas (29-1-1, 20 knockouts) of Panabo City, Philippines scored a knockdown on a left hand in the first round before settling into a counter-punching rhythm for much of the fight. The action heated up in the 5th when Gonzalez (21-2, 8 KOs) turned aggressive and backed Ancajas up to the ropes, but by the end of the round it was Ancajas who was landing the cleaner blows upstairs with his counter left hands and right hooks.

The end came at the 1:50 mark of the 10th after scoring two more knockdowns in the 10th from left hands, prompting referee Rafael Ramos to halt the bout without a count.

Ancajas, 26, has now won his last 16 fights, 15 of them by knockout. It was his first fight in the United States and first fight since signing with Top Rank, the Las Vegas-based promotional company that had guided the career of many champions, including Ancajas' co-promoter and mentor Manny Pacquiao.

The fight was broadcast live in the Philippines and United States on ESPN. – Rappler.com