Groves says he is a fast healer after his shoulder popped out during the final round of a unanimous points victory over Chris Eubank Jr

Published 1:43 PM, February 20, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom – George Groves vowed to be fit for May's World Boxing Super Series final despite dislocating his shoulder in his semi-final victory over Chris Eubank Jr Saturday, February 20.

"I'm a fast healer. I broke my jaw in May and I was back training soon after. I have fought two times since then," said Groves, whose shoulder popped out during the final round of a unanimous points victory over pre-fight betting favorite Eubank.

"I keep myself in shape, I live a clean life and it all aids to recovery time. The final is fast approaching and that is exciting for me so my body will re-heal fast. I'm in a confident frame of mind."

Groves also defended his World Boxing Organization super-middleweight belt against his domestic rival and is scheduled to face either fellow Englishman Callum Smith or Germany's Juergen Braehmer in the WBSS final.

But the 29-year-old faces a race against time to be fit.

"I will get a few more scans and see a specialist and we will look to see what the recovery time is. I have no pain now, I'm sure that is a good sign," added Groves.

Smith and former European light-heavyweight champion Braehmer meet in Nuremberg on Saturday. – Rappler.com