Braehmer's place in the super-middleweight semi-final bout Saturday against the unbeaten Smith will be taken by former kick-boxer Nieky Holzken of the Netherlands

Published 10:58 AM, February 21, 2018

BERLIN, Germany – German boxer Jurgen Braehmer has pulled out of his World Boxing Super Series semi-final against Liverpool's Callum Smith on Saturday, February 24, in Nuremberg because of a virus.

"Unfortunately, there is no way of fighting in this condition," said Braehmer, who has 49 wins, 35 knock-outs and three defeats in his career.

"It's not possible to climb into the ring like this and I want to apologize to my fans.

"I was well prepared and looking forward to the bout against Callum."

Braehmer's place in Saturday's super-middleweight semi-final bout against the unbeaten Smith, 27, will be taken by former kick-boxer Nieky Holzken, 34, of the Netherlands.

England's George Groves is already into the final, despite dislocating his shoulder in last Saturday's unanimous points win against Chris Eubank Jr in the other semi-final.

The 29-year-old Groves faces a race against time to be fit for the WBSS final in May.

Braehmer's absence means he forfeits his shot at the Muhammad Ali Trophy which will earn $50 million (40.5m euros) for the winner of the WBSS tournament.

The 39-year-old German is a two-time former light-heavyweight world champion and most recently lost his WBA belt to Welshman Nathan Cleverly in October 2016. – Rapplert.com