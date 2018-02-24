Their upcoming matches will open on Sunday, February 25, Manila time

Published 3:41 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxers Donnie Nietes, Brian Viloria and Louisa Hawton made weight for the SuperFly 2 card on Friday, February 23 (Saturday, Manila time) in Los Angeles, California.

Their upcoming matches will open on Saturday, February 24 (Sunday, Manila time).

Nietes (40-1-4, 22 knockouts) looks to defend his IBF World Flyweight title in his match against Argentina's Juan Carlos Reveco (39-3, 19 KOs). Nietes is the number one flyweight in the Ring Magazine ratings and is currently undefeated since 2004, while Reveco is ranked number 3.

Nietes weighed in at 111.6 pounds (lbs), while Reveco initially exceeded the 112-lb weight limit by 0.2 lbs but was able to make weight an hour later.

Nietes and Reveco will open HBO's triple header telecast at 10:30 am, Manila Time which will be livestreamed at ABSCBN Sports PPV, with a replay at 3:30 pm (Ch.2)

Aiming to win his 5th world title, Viloria (38-5, 23 KOs) will be facing Ukrainian Artem Dalakian (15-0, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBA flyweight title. (READ:Brian Viloria to get vacant flyweight title shot – manager) Both Viloria and Dalakian weighed in at 111.4 lbs.

Viloria's fight did not make it to the HBO telecast, but fans can tune in at ESPN5 starting 9 am on Sunday, February 25 (Manila time) for the opening bout.

Undefeated Filipina-Australian Louisa Hawton (7-0, 3 KOs) will be competing against Mexico's Anahi Torres for the WBC International Light Flyweight title. Hawton came in at 107.2 lbs, while Torres matched the 108-lb limit.

