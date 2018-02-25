Nietes continues his 14-year undefeated run

Published 11:30 AM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Donnie “Ahas” Nietes continued his 14-year undefeated run by knocking down Argentinian challenger Juan Carlos Reveco to retain the IBF Super Flyweight title at the Superfly 2 event in Los Angeles, California, Saturday, February 24 (Sunday, February 25 in Manila).

Both fighters slugged out slowly in the early rounds, with Nietes firing surgical jabs as Reveco swung at him wildly. Slowly but surely, Nietes worked up Reveco’s face with lefts and rights. By the end of the 5th round, however, the crowd had started to boo both fighters for their slow work.

Nietes’ tactical ring work continued until Round 7, where he surprised a now-bleeding Reveco with a knockout blow at around the 2:30 mark. He groggily got up and pressed to continue, but the referee waved the fight off in favor of the Filipino champion.

Nietes now moves up to a 41-1-4 record with his 23rd knockout at the expense of Reveco, who moves down to 39-4 with 19 KOs. – Rappler.com