Scott Westgarth dies hours after his victory over Dec Spellman says British Boxing Board of Control

Published 6:41 PM, February 27, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom – British boxer Scott Westgarth died after falling ill in the aftermath of winning an English light-heavyweight title eliminator bout on Saturday, February 24.

Just heard the terrible news of @scottwestgarth’s passing. Sending prayers of guidance and strength to the family, and his partner, Natalie.

He will be sorely missed by all those he touched. Rest easy champ! pic.twitter.com/VASzYFQ6Xh — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) February 26, 2018

Westgarth, who was 31, was rushed to hospital following his victory over Dec Spellman but died in the early hours of Sunday morning, February 25, the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed.

"God bless Scott Westgarth. To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words," the show's promoter Stefy Bull posted on Twitter.

Scott Westgarth has passed away. https://t.co/KgWr2EXgyL pic.twitter.com/PdVyxGYNXL — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 26, 2018

"RIP lad, thoughts go out to your family and your team, it's been the hardest few days I've had to endure. No idea what to do moving forward."

Spellman also paid his respects.

"Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words," he said on Twitter. "Continue to pray for Scott's family and the people close to him rest easy my friend." – Rappler.com