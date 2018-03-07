Michael Dasmariñas, ranked 12th by the World Boxing Council, will be facing No. 4 rated Karim Guerfi of France for the International Boxing Organization bantamweight world title

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Dasmariñas looks to follow the footsteps of Filipinos who broke ground in the international boxing scene as he contends for the vacant International Boxing Organization bantamweight world title.

Ranked 12th in the World Boxing Council, Dasmariñas eyes an upset against France's Karim Guerfi, who is currently ranked 4th, in Ringstar Boxing's "Road of Singapore IV: The Night of Champions" on April 20.

In terms of experience, both fighters carry almost identical records with Dasmariñas flaunting a 27-2 card (18 knockouts) and Guerfi having a 26-3 slate (8 knockouts).

"Okay lang po sa akin na underdog ako kasi mas lalong nachachallenge ako. Pinagiigihan ko po 'yung training ko na parang gusto ko patunayan na wala po 'yan sa rank, kung rank 12 ako or rank 4 siya. Ang goal ko lang po ay manalo," said Dasmariñas.

(It is okay for me that I am an underdog since I am more challenged. I am training really hard because I want to show that it is not about the rank, whether I am rank 12 or he is rank 14. My goal is to win.)

Dasmariñas, nicknamed "Hot and Spicy" due to his Bicolano roots, has won all of his last 9 bouts, with 7 coming via stoppage, and he will be fighting for the second straight time in Singapore.

But if there is anything new to him, it is the attention he instantly got from the media.

The 25-year-old showcased his wares before media in an open workout at the Kerry Sports Manila in Taguig Wednesday, March 7

"Naninibago pa ako. Mas lalo akong napepressure," said Dasmariñas with a big smile. "First time ko nagwork out na may mga camera kaya nakakapanibago."

(I am still getting used to it. I am more pressured. It is the first time that I worked out in front of cameras so I am still getting used to it.)

But come fight night, Dasmariñas assured that cameras and flashing lights will not be bothering him anymore when he locks horns with Guerfi at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"Ngayon, 'yung mindset ko po ngayon is talagang pursigido ako manalo ngayon para sa bansa, para sa pamilya ko."

(My mindset right now is I am determined to win for the country and for my family.)

Dasmariñas currently trains under former International Boxing Federation light flyweight champion Tacy Macalos. – Rappler.com