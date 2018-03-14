Donnie 'Ahas' Nietes eyes a fight against Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzales for the vacant WBO super flyweight belt

Published 7:45 PM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At 35 years old, Donnie "Ahas" Nietes still has a few things to check off his bucket list and one of them is to move up to the super flyweight division.

After a successful maiden title defense of his IBF flyweight belt, Nietes now targets Nicaraguan Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzales for the vacant WBO super flyweight title.

Last February 25, Nietes (41-1-4; 23 KOs) knocked out Argentinian challenger Juan Carlos Reveco in Los Angeles, USA to retain the IBF belt he won against Komgrich Nantapech in 2017.

It was Nietes' first fight in US soil but that fact hardly affected his boxing as he kept his 14-year undefeated streak alive, even wowing former world champion Andre Ward.

Although speed and power concerns surround Nietes' looming move from 112 lbs to 115 lbs especially since Father Time is creeping up on him, he is adamant to take his career up a notch.

"Talagang desididong desidido na talaga. Wala ng [alinlangan], talagang diretso na ako magmove up ng 115," said Nietes during his victory press conference.



(I am decided already. There are no doubts, I want to move up to 115.)

"Ang age is a number lang 'yun. Talaga ikokondisyon ko talaga 'yung katawan ko para naman lalong babata 'yung kondisyon ng katawan. Nandyan pa rin 'yung speed tsaka power."



(Age is just a number. I will condition myself so that my body becomes younger. The speed and power is still there.)

Aside from Gonzales, Nietes has WBC super flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada in his radar as other dream fights.

ALA Boxing president and CEO Michael Aldeguer revealed that Nietes, who once ruled the light flyweight division for almost 5 years, decided to move up a weight class since Gonzales and Estrada were flyweights.

Now that his 3 targets are in the super flyweight division, it is only a matter of time before the native of Negros Occidental follows suit.

"I’ve spoken to WBO president Paco Valcarcel and they’re considering Donnie if he’s moving up and the decision that we have to do right now is if he’s going to stay at 112 or he moves up at 115," said Aldeguer.

But Aldeguer said Gonzales wants to have a tune-up fight first before facing the Filipino at 115.

"If Donnie fights for the world title and hopefully, he wins it then, maybe the next fight, he can defend it against Chocolatito and I think they're talking about Super Fly 3 in September or October so we don't know yet."

"We have to discuss Donnie’s plans. He wants the big fights right now and he wants to go for a 4th division title," added Aldeguer. – Rappler.com