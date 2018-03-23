Ana Julaton finishes her boxing career with a 14-4-1 win-loss-draw record and her mixed martial arts stint with a 2-4 card

Published 2:12 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American boxer and mixed martial artist Ana Julaton has decided to hang up her gloves.

Julaton announced on Thursday, March 22, that she will be retiring from professional fighting – both boxing and MMA.

The 37-year-old said on her Instagram account she will be entering retirement knowing that women's fighting is in good hands.

"As a competitor inside the ring and cage, I'm confident in leaving combat sports fully knowing there are so many wonderful, passionate and hardworking women continuing to carry the torch as a guiding light for the bright future of our arena," wrote Julaton.

"The Hurricane" was the first to win the women's WBO Super Bantamweight and IBA Super Bantamweight belts and finished her boxing career with a 14-4-1 win-loss-draw record.

Julaton then turned to MMA, seeing action in One FC and Bellator MMA. She ended her MMA stint with a 2-4 record following 3 straight losses, the recent coming from Heather Hardy in Bellator 194 last February 16.

A rematch with Hardy, this time on the boxing ring, was set to take place but that is far from happening with Julaton's retirement. – Rappler.com