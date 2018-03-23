Ana Julaton retires from boxing, MMA
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American boxer and mixed martial artist Ana Julaton has decided to hang up her gloves.
Julaton announced on Thursday, March 22, that she will be retiring from professional fighting – both boxing and MMA.
The 37-year-old said on her Instagram account she will be entering retirement knowing that women's fighting is in good hands.
"As a competitor inside the ring and cage, I'm confident in leaving combat sports fully knowing there are so many wonderful, passionate and hardworking women continuing to carry the torch as a guiding light for the bright future of our arena," wrote Julaton.
Earlier today, I spoke to my long time promoter/advisor Mr. Allan Tremblay who has been a father, a friend and mentor throughout my entire professional sports journey. I told him it was time for me to move on from fighting. After that very deep and emotional conversation, I spoke to Mr. Scott Coker next and thanked him for allowing me to be a part of @BellatorMMA. I'd like to thank Mr. @LouDibella and his Team @DibellaEnt for all their efforts to putting together a boxing match for me. I'd like to thank @HeatherTheHeat for sharing the cage with me and I wish her all the very best in her combat sports career both boxing and MMA. As a competitor inside the ring and cage, I'm confident in leaving combat sports fully knowing there are so many wonderful, passionate and hardworking women continuing to carry the torch as a guiding light for the bright future of our arena. For all who have been positive and continue to create a stage for all my sisters in the arts, all the organizations I have fought for...Thank you. I consider myself fortunate to have had my Orion Sports Management family giving me the global stage and opportunities I received to compete at the highest level of Boxing and MMA. So many memories flash through my mind as I write this. Moving forward to my next journey, I am officially retiring from professional fighting. Thank you everyone. I'm truly humbled and deeply honored for you all allowing me into your lives and hearts. I'm forever grateful. Sincerely, Ana "You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something - your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life." - Steve Jobs
"The Hurricane" was the first to win the women's WBO Super Bantamweight and IBA Super Bantamweight belts and finished her boxing career with a 14-4-1 win-loss-draw record.
Julaton then turned to MMA, seeing action in One FC and Bellator MMA. She ended her MMA stint with a 2-4 record following 3 straight losses, the recent coming from Heather Hardy in Bellator 194 last February 16.
A rematch with Hardy, this time on the boxing ring, was set to take place but that is far from happening with Julaton's retirement. – Rappler.com