Reymart Gaballo keeps his record spotless with a unanimous decision win over American Stephon Young

Published 8:48 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxer Reymar Gaballo struck gold in just his 3rd fight outside the country by winning the interim WBA bantamweight title.

Gaballo pulled off a unanimous decision victory over American Stephon Young at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, March 23.

The scores were 117-110, 117-110, 118-109, all in favor of the 21-year-old native of General Santos City, who kept his slate unscathed at 19 wins and 16 knockouts.

Young, meanwhile, suffered his first career loss. He now has a 17-1-3 win-loss-draw card.

The win was Gaballo's first fight that went the distance since his 7th professional fight way back in 2015.

The "GenSan Assassin" knocked out Ernesto Guerrero in the United States last November 15 – his first international bout before punishing Ulises Rivero with the same fate in Mexico 9 days after.