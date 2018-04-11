'To go up in weight is never easy but this is my dream, to become a 4th division world champion and to fight all the big names at super flyweight,' says Nietes

Published 5:08 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Donnie "Ahas" Nietes is taking his career up a notch as he moves to 115 pounds.

Nietes, the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion, vacated his International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight belt and was slated to vie for the vacant Wold Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight title.

"Today, I have made my decision to move up to 115 and vacate my IBF flyweight world title, this is the challenge I have been waiting for," said Nietes through ALA Promotion's Facebook page on Wednesday, April 11.

"To go up in weight is never easy but this is my dream, to become a 4th division world champion and to fight all the big names at super flyweight."

The 35-year-old is currently ranked by the WBO as the number one super flyweight contender.

After successfully defending his IBF flyweight belt by knocking out Juan Carlos Reveco in Los Angeles, USA last February 25, Nietes had expressed his desire to fight Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzales in the super flyweight division.

Nietes (41-1-4), who also held the WBO minimumweight and light flyweight titles, also has World Boxing Council super flyweight champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada as his other targets.

"This is a new challenge for me and I am very happy that ALA Promotions has supported me to pursue my dream of a 4th division world title," said Nietes. – Rappler.com