The 2012 Olympian will square off against Gabriel Mendoza in an IBF minimumweight world title eliminator on May 13

Published 3:47 PM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Amateur-turned-pro boxer Mark Barriga will finally take a big step that will bring him closer to his first world title.

With the current vacancies of the first and second ranks of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) 105-lb category, no. 3 contender Barriga (8-0-0, 1 knockout) is in prime position to face undefeated IBF minimumweight title holder Hiroto Kyoguchi (9-0-0, 7 KOs).

But first things first: he still has to prove himself worthy by defeating no. 7 contender Gabriel Mendoza (29-5-2, 23 KOs) to become the mandatory challenger to Kyoguchi.

"Sa professional po, para sa akin, [ito na] 'yung biggest fight kasi ito 'yung way. 'Yung way na kung manalo ka, kakalabanin mo 'yung champion so kung wala itong fight na ito, hindi mo puwedeng hamunin 'yung champion," said Barriga.

(In my professional career, this is the biggest fight for me because this is the way. If I win, this is the way to face the champion, so if I don't get this fight, I can't challenge the champion.)

The Barriga-Mendoza fight will be headlining the 9-bout "Survival Instinct" card, which will feature coach Joven Jimenez's top fighters like Marvin Sonsona and AJ Banal on May 13, 3 pm, at the SM North EDSA Skydome.

Peculiar preparations

As Barriga looks forward to his 9th professional fight, he revealed that he has been preparing for the bout in a peculiar way.

Unlike most boxers, Barriga does not watch tapes of his opponents. He said watching the videos might influence him to focus on only a certain aspect of an opponent's style.

"'Di talaga ako nanonood [ng tapes] ng kalaban kasi may pressure sa akin nang konti, kasi kung ano nakita ko doon [sa video], 'yun lang 'yung babantayan ko. Kunwari malakas siya sa straight, pagdating sa laban, 'yun 'yung babantayan ko, ayun pala, hindi na pala 'yun. Babaguhin na lang niya pala," explained Barriga

(I don't really watch my opponents' tapes because I feel some pressure, because I tend to just watch out for whatever I see in the video. For example, if his straights are strong, during the fight I'll watch out for those, but it turns out that's no longer his main strength. He has already changed his style.)

Barriga draws his spontaneity in the ring from his amateur boxing experience, where he would always be prepared for any opponent.

"Noong amatuer days ko pa, 'pag manalo ka, bukas, kung sino 'yung nanalo sa katimbang mo rin, 'yun 'yung makalaban mo kinabukasan. Every day 'yun, so ako ah, sa amateur pa lang, hindi talaga ako nanonood ng laban," said Barriga.

(During my amateur days, if you win, you would face whoever else won in your weight division the following day. That was every day, so I haven't been watching fights since I was an amateur.)

Impressive switch

Although Barriga only has less than two years of professional experience, his managers Jimenez and IBF junior bantamweight title holder Jerwin Ancajas are already very impressed with the 24-year-old's switch from amateur to pro boxing.

"Mas maganda nga nag-amateur siya bago mag-pro. Lalo na gumaling 'yung galaw niya, 'yung mga suntok niya, mga footwork niya, mas naging pino, na-polish nang husto," said Jimenez.

(It was better that he started his career with amateur boxing before he became pro. His movements have improved, his punches and his footwork were finetuned and polished.)

Barriga wanted to turn pro after his 2012 London Olympics stint, but his coaches in the national team encouraged him to give amateur boxing another shot for the 2016 Olympics. However, Barriga failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics, which solidified his decision to make his desired move.

Despite not being able to shift earlier, Barriga does not regret staying in amateur boxing for a longer time. He also agreed with Jimenez that his national team experiences have helped him develop his boxing skills in his younger years.

"Mas magaling 'yung dumaan sa amateur talaga kasi nahahasa na sila sa amateur pa lang bago mag-pro, so konti na lang idadagdag sa style, katulad ng power tsaka control sa stamina," said Barriga.

(Boxers who go through the amateur form of the sport first are better because their skills are already developed, so there are just some additions to style like power and stamina control.)

Barriga decorated his amateur boxing career with a gold medal from the 2013 Southeast Asian Games in Naypyidaw, Myanmar and a bronze from the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. – Rappler.com