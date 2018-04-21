'The Filipino Flash' and 'The Jackal' vie for the interim World Boxing Organization featherweight title

Published 8:58 PM, April 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nonito Donaire stands in hostile territory in Belfast, North Ireland. But even as he faces Carl Frampton as an underdog, the Filipino eyes to rain on both the hometown hero and the Irish faithful's parade.

The April 22 (Manila time) bout, which has the interim World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight title up for grabs, has been touted as a make-or-break fight for the 35-year-old Donaire.

After failing to defend the WBO Super bantamweight belt – a unanimous decision loss to Jessie Magdaleno in November 2016 – Donaire had fought only once in 2017, winning via unanimous decision over Ruber Garcia Hernandez for the vacant World Boxing Council Silver featherweight title.

This time, Donaire, who ruled 4 weight classes before, has a shot for a world title again as a victory over Frampton (24-1) could propel him to a bout against WBO featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez.

If history is any indication, Filipino boxers have been successful in the international stage since the year began.

Jerwin Ancajas defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight world title for the 4th time last February 4 with a 10th-round technical knockout win over Israel Gonzalez.

Exactly 3 weeks later, Donnie Nietes kept his 14-year undefeated streak intact and retained his IBF flyweight title with a 7th-round knockout against Juan Carlos Reveco last February 25.



Earlier today, April 21, Michael Dasmariñas took home the vacant International Boxing Organization bantamweight world title with a 4th-round stoppage of Karim Guerfi in Singapore.

Donaire looks to join that growing list.

"The Filipino Flash" and "The Jackal" have a few things in common.

They have both been named Fighter of the Year before losing both of their world titles, with Frampton surrendering the WBA Super World featherweight belt to Leo Santa Cruz in a majority decision loss in 2017, his only career defeat.

So for the 31-year-old Frampton, a triumph is just as pivotal as Donaire deems it to be.

The two boxers stand around the same height, Donaire just half an inch taller over Frampton while also boasting a 6-inch reach advantage, which could prove the difference when they lock horns in the 10,000-seater SSE Arena Belfast. – Rappler.com