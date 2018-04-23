The regional tournament serves as the qualifying event for the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina in October

Published 8:57 PM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipino boxers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday, April 22.

Cris Russu Laurente, Criztian Pitt Laurente and Milenino Anduyan – all members of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) national team – won their respective matches in the second round of preliminaries of the tourney, which serves as the qualifying event for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October.

Cris Russu, who hails from General Santos, dismantled Turkmenistan's Yhlas Gylychjanov via stoppage (Referee Stopped Contest) in the 3rd and last round of their light flyweight (49kg) bout.

The referee waived off the fight after giving the Turkmeni 3 standing 8 counts.

Criztian Pitt, Criz Russu's brother, went the distance but still bagged the victory via unanimous decision over Afghanistan's Hassibulah Ahmadiwith.

The older Laurente, who was named Best Junior Boxer in Asia in 2016, earned identical 30-27 cards from 3 judges and 30-26 slates from the other two.

The Leyteno Anduyan, meanwhile, destroyed Korea's Jihoon Jung in the flyweight category (52 kg).

A total of 208 boxers from 32 countries entered the tournament. – Rappler.com