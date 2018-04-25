Brothers Criz Russu and Christian Pitt Laurente secure berths after advancing to the Asian Youth Championships semi-finals

BANGKOK, Thailand – Two young Filipino boxers advanced to the semi-final round of the Asian Youth Championships in key victories that also secured them slots in the Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

Brothers Criz Russu (light flyweight) and Criztian Pitt Laurente (bantamweight) upended their respective opponents with Russu scoring a 4-1 decision over Indian Shagolshem Barun Singh and Pitt cutting short his match with Bang Non of Cambodia via a RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) in the very first round.

The Youth Olympic Games will be held in Buenos Aires in October.

Flyweight Milenino Anduyan, the other Filipino bet in the three-member delegation, wasn't as fortunate as he ran into a more experienced Uzbek, Samandar Kholmudorov, and bowed, 0-5.

Anduyan, though, still has a chance to get a YOG slot should the Uzbek win gold, silver or bronze.

National head coach Pat Gaspi, who was joined by youth and juniors coach Elia Recaido Jr., was very impressed with the Laurente brothers, who hail from General Santos City. Their father Cristino is a boxing coach, while their mother Rosalinda is an ABAP referee-judge. They have another brother, Criz Sander, who also used to box for the Philippine team. – Rappler.com